Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAIN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirova increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

