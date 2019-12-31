ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Market Cap Reaches $15,223.00

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. One ArbitrageCT token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. ArbitrageCT has a total market capitalization of $15,223.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArbitrageCT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.17 or 0.06072763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001303 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Profile

ArbitrageCT is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT . ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArbitrageCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbitrageCT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.