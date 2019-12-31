DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.75 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. DigitalNote has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $1,461.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00629348 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002084 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001419 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

