Arcblock Achieves Market Cap of $10.96 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Arcblock has a total market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Cobinhood, Bithumb and OKEx. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01323212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00122688 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, Bibox, BitMart, Gate.io, DDEX, LBank, DragonEX, IDEX, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

