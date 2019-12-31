Bata 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $118.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Bata has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Livecoin and YoBit. Bata has a market capitalization of $17,237.00 and approximately $118.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00584188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010228 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000277 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is www.bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

