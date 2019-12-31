VeriSafe Tops 24-Hour Volume of $854.00 (VSF)

VeriSafe (CURRENCY:VSF) traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, VeriSafe has traded 56.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriSafe has a total market capitalization of $94,959.00 and $854.00 worth of VeriSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriSafe token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, STEX and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01323212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00122688 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeriSafe Token Profile

VeriSafe's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,880,544,815 tokens. The official website for VeriSafe is www.verisafe.io . VeriSafe's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriSafe

VeriSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, STEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

