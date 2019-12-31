Ultra Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32,493.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and $32,493.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,274.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.75 or 0.02871689 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005307 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00558929 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,536,984 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

