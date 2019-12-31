Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.513 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Aptus Defined Risk ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.10.

NYSEARCA:DRSK opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Dividend History for Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Plans Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share
Aptus Defined Risk ETF Plans Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share
ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17
ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17
AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.15
AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.15
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75
YieldShares High Income ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.06
YieldShares High Income ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.06
Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.08
Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.08


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report