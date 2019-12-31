Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.513 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Aptus Defined Risk ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.10.

NYSEARCA:DRSK opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.