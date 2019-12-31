ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

