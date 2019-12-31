AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.15

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1539 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCP opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

