Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.7519 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SWAN opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $30.15.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.