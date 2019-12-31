YieldShares High Income ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:YYY)

YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0629 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of YYY opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. YieldShares High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

