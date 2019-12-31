YieldShares High Income ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0629 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of YYY opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. YieldShares High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Dividend History for YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Receive News & Ratings for YieldShares High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldShares High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Plans Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share
Aptus Defined Risk ETF Plans Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share
ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17
ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17
AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.15
AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.15
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75
YieldShares High Income ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.06
YieldShares High Income ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.06
Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.08
Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.08


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report