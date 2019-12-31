Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

CNBS opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.81. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $24.98.

