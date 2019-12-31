Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.42 (NYSEARCA:THCX)

Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4176 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA THCX opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13. Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $24.84.

