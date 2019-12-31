Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.42 (NYSEARCA:THCX)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4176 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA THCX opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13. Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $24.84.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Plans Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share
Aptus Defined Risk ETF Plans Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share
ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17
ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17
AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.15
AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.15
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75
YieldShares High Income ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.06
YieldShares High Income ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.06
Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.08
Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.08


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report