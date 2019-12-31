ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

MJ stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49.

