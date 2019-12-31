Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Etho Climate Leadership US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

ETHO opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $43.45.

