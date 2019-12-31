Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.