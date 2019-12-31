Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Dividend History for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Plans Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share
Aptus Defined Risk ETF Plans Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share
ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17
ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17
AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.15
AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.15
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75
YieldShares High Income ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.06
YieldShares High Income ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.06
Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.08
Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.08


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report