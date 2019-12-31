Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:FLZA) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.92

Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:FLZA) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.9249 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.39.

NYSEARCA FLZA opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $29.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.

