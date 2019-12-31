Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) Announces — Dividend of $0.52

Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5181 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of FLIA stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.