Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) Announces — Dividend of $0.52

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5181 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of FLIA stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Dividend History for Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Plans Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share
Aptus Defined Risk ETF Plans Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share
ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17
ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17
AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.15
AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.15
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75
YieldShares High Income ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.06
YieldShares High Income ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.06
Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.08
Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.08


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report