Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0897 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $25.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18.

