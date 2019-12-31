Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) Given $68.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $68.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pyxus International an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pyxus International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pyxus International by 658.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pyxus International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 659,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Pyxus International stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pyxus International has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Pyxus International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The business had revenue of $382.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.00 million.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

