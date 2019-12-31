Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Receives $40.00 Average PT from Analysts

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

PTLA opened at $23.84 on Friday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 420.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 97,587 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 67,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,401,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

