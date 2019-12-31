Brokerages Set Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) PT at $263.84

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $231.43 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $178.79 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $2,785,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 900,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,016,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $345,731.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,614.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,610 shares of company stock worth $5,847,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,343,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,699,985,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after acquiring an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,074,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,033,950,000 after acquiring an additional 590,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $319,627,000 after acquiring an additional 144,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,630,000 after acquiring an additional 332,680 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

