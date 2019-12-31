Brokerages Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Target Price at $77.33

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $218,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Insiders have sold 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,280 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Crown by 53.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in Crown by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 65,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Crown by 1.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $72.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average is $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. Crown has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $78.29.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

