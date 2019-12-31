Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$34.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CWB opened at C$32.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$25.62 and a 12-month high of C$36.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.