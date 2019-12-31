Lendingblock Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $78,290.00 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Lendingblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Liquid, Bilaxy and HitBTC. During the last week, Lendingblock has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Lendingblock has a market cap of $1.02 million and $78,290.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.87 or 0.01319364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00122781 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lendingblock’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,983,000 tokens. Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

Lendingblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, DEx.top, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

