Brokerages Set Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Target Price at $89.00

Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI opened at $98.90 on Friday. Power Integrations has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $102.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.12. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $182,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,384.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $283,736.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 482.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 23.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.