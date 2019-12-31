V-ID Market Capitalization Achieves $2.18 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. V-ID has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $380,882.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038156 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.78 or 0.06024715 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000460 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029895 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036341 BTC.
- Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.
- Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.
- ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001293 BTC.
V-ID Profile
Buying and Selling V-ID
V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
