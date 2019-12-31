OLXA (OLXA) Market Cap Reaches $192,357.00

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. OLXA has a total market capitalization of $192,357.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OLXA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Coinlim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and EtherFlyer. Over the last week, OLXA has traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.87 or 0.01319364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00122781 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OLXA Profile

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,359,419,210 tokens. OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin . The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OLXA is www.olxacoin.com . The official message board for OLXA is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset

Buying and Selling OLXA

OLXA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OLXA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OLXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

