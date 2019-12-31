Lympo Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Lympo has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $10,928.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Cobinhood, Fatbtc and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.87 or 0.01319364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00122781 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Allbit, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

