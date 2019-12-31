Cryptopay Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $346.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.78 or 0.06024715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029895 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036341 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001293 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CPAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.