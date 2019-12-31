ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One ELTCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $9,299.00 and approximately $650.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.87 or 0.01319364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00122781 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELTCOIN Token Profile

ELTCOIN’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

