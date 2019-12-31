Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In other news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $253,290.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,248.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,495 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,511. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $119.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.25. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $122.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.