BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) Short Interest Up 6.0% in December

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 10,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 973,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BIOS stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. BioScrip has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.44.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BioScrip had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. The company had revenue of $615.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioScrip will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIOS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioScrip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioScrip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in BioScrip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BioScrip by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

