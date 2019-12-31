Short Interest in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Increases By 6.1%

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,990,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 13,190,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.69 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

CVET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

