Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Update

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.00. Oshkosh has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $95.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $1,678,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at $18,119,468.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,180.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.46.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

