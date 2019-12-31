Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 35.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Funko in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Funko in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $879,500.00. 16.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Funko by 7,766.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Funko in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $834.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. Funko has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Funko will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Paylocity Holding Corp Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share
Paylocity Holding Corp Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share
BioScrip Inc Short Interest Up 6.0% in December
BioScrip Inc Short Interest Up 6.0% in December
Short Interest in Covetrus Inc Increases By 6.1%
Short Interest in Covetrus Inc Increases By 6.1%
Oshkosh Corp Short Interest Update
Oshkosh Corp Short Interest Update
Funko Inc Short Interest Update
Funko Inc Short Interest Update
Corelogic Inc Short Interest Up 5.9% in December
Corelogic Inc Short Interest Up 5.9% in December


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report