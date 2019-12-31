Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Short Interest Update

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 35.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Funko in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Funko in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $879,500.00. 16.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Funko by 7,766.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Funko in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $834.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. Funko has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Funko will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

