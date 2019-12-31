Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Short Interest Up 5.9% in December

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLGX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.49 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.83%. Corelogic’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corelogic will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

In other Corelogic news, Director Vikrant Raina acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.97 per share, with a total value of $99,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $683,343. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Corelogic by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Corelogic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

