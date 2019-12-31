Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,390,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 14,520,000 shares. Approximately 28.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 963,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.00. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $6.06.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amyris will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMRS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In other Amyris news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 8.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 66.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,053,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,362 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 35.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Paylocity Holding Corp Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share
Paylocity Holding Corp Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share
BioScrip Inc Short Interest Up 6.0% in December
BioScrip Inc Short Interest Up 6.0% in December
Short Interest in Covetrus Inc Increases By 6.1%
Short Interest in Covetrus Inc Increases By 6.1%
Oshkosh Corp Short Interest Update
Oshkosh Corp Short Interest Update
Funko Inc Short Interest Update
Funko Inc Short Interest Update
Corelogic Inc Short Interest Up 5.9% in December
Corelogic Inc Short Interest Up 5.9% in December


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report