Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Short Interest Update

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,390,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 14,520,000 shares. Approximately 28.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 963,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.00. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $6.06.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amyris will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMRS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In other Amyris news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 8.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 66.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,053,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,362 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 35.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

