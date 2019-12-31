Short Interest in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Grows By 6.0%

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENBL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Sean Trauschke bought 10,000 shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,772,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,918 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,153,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,707 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,673,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,410,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,336,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.64 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

