Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,786 shares of company stock worth $435,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Genesco by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 837.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Genesco by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Genesco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of GCO opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. Genesco has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.