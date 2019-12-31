NIO (NYSE:NIO) Releases Earnings Results

NIO (NYSE:NIO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 152.51% and a negative return on equity of 107.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. NIO updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE NIO opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. NIO has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.76 to $1.47 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $1.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.