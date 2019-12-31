AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2364 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEMD opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $24.03.

