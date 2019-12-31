Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3566 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of VMOT opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04.

