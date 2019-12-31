AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.21

AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2057 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFLD opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $25.28.

