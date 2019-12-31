AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 17th

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:AWF opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

