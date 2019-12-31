American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

American Eagle Outfitters has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

