MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

MVC Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MVC Capital has a payout ratio of 73.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MVC Capital to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

MVC stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $164.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. MVC Capital has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MVC shares. Maxim Group set a $13.00 price target on MVC Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

