Horizon Bancorp Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

HBNC opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $852.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.00. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.55 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 25.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $46,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $335,553.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

