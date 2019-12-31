Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.70 on January 24th

Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TIGT opened at GBX 85.90 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.13.

In related news, insider David Warnock bought 170,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £139,623.04 ($183,666.19).

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

